The year ends dry and colder

Posted 1:52 pm, December 29, 2016, by , Updated at 01:55PM, December 29, 2016

RICHMOND, Va. — Thursday’s cold front will bring colder temperatures for Friday, ending a stretch of above-normal days.  The normal high for this time of year is 48°, and highs Friday will only reach the low to mid 40s.  Gusty breezes will produce wind chills in the 30s much of the day.

blog-1
Temperatures will moderate a little over the weekend with highs around 50°.

blog-2

We will stay dry Friday through New Year’s Eve.  Another system will bring the chance for a few scattered showers on the first day of 2017.  A better chance of rain will arrive Monday into Tuesday.

blog-6

The storm that moves into the area for the beginning of the week will bring a surge of warmer temperatures, especially on Tuesday.

blog-3

However, another shot of colder air will arrive for the end of the week.  Highs for next Friday, Saturday and Sunday will likely stay in the 30s.

blog-4