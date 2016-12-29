The year ends dry and colder

RICHMOND, Va. — Thursday’s cold front will bring colder temperatures for Friday, ending a stretch of above-normal days. The normal high for this time of year is 48°, and highs Friday will only reach the low to mid 40s. Gusty breezes will produce wind chills in the 30s much of the day.



Temperatures will moderate a little over the weekend with highs around 50°.

We will stay dry Friday through New Year’s Eve. Another system will bring the chance for a few scattered showers on the first day of 2017. A better chance of rain will arrive Monday into Tuesday.

The storm that moves into the area for the beginning of the week will bring a surge of warmer temperatures, especially on Tuesday.

However, another shot of colder air will arrive for the end of the week. Highs for next Friday, Saturday and Sunday will likely stay in the 30s.