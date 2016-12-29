Missing teenager last seen in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. — The Roanoke County Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who was last seen around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28.

Sarabeth Rose Hammond, 17, was last seen when she dropped her friend off on Brambleton Ave. in Roanoke County Thursday.

There has been no activity on her phone since her last text to a family member at 6:30 p.m.

Sarabeth has Lyme disease and is in need of her medication, according to the AWARE foundation.

Sarabeth is described as 5’ 4’’ tall, 115 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She also has ear and belly piercings with a scar below her collarbone on the left side of her chest.

Family members say Sarabeth was last seen driving a White 2016 Hyundai Elantra with NY License plates TCW125.

If you have any information about Sarabeth’s whereabouts, please call 540-562-3265.