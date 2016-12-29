RICHMOND, Va. – Baking Expert Leanne Fletcher, from Big Herm’s Kitchen, joined us in the studio to share her twist on the classic sugar cookie, Sweet Leanne’s Crown Royale Cookies. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchenrva.com

Sweet Leanne Crown Royal Cookies

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of butter 1 1/2 cups of sugar 1/2 cup cocoa powder 1 tsp vanilla extract 2 eggs 1/2 cup of Crown Royal 1/2 tsp of baking soda 1/2 tsp of salt 2 1/4 cups of all-purpose flour

Directions:

1: Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. 2: Mix cream butter, cocoa and on low.

3: Add 1 egg to the mixture at a time.

4: Add in vanilla and mix the Crown Royal.

5: In separate small bowl mix flour, baking soda and salt.

6: Slowly add to wet ingredients.

7: Place on greased cookie sheet. Bake for 8-10 mins