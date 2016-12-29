Big Herm whips up three signature appetizers

RICHMOND, Va. – This Saturday is New Years Eve, and whether you are hosting a party or joining family and friends food is a big part of bringing in the new year. Great friend of the show Big Herm Baskerville, from Big Herm’s Kitchen, walked us through the steps of creating three tasty appetizers that are the perfect addition to any New Years celebration. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchenrva.com

Big Herm’s Trio Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

12- Scallops (rinsed and drained)

½ lb thick cut bacon (slices cut in half)

1 cup butter

½ tsp chili powder

¼ cayenne pepper

Directions:

1: Turn oven on Broiler

2: Wrap each scallop with a piece of bacon. Securing it with a toothpick

3: Place on greased broiler pan. Broil for 15 mins or until bacon is crispy

4: In a small sauce pan melt butter, chili and cayenne.

5: Place cooked scallops on plate. Pour butter sauce on top.

Mini Panko Crab Cake

1 lb crabmeat

½ cup scallions (finely chopped)

1 cup panko bread crumbs

3 Tbls mayo

1 Tbls mustard

2 Tbls lemon juice

1⁄4 tsp salt and pepper

1 egg

3 Tbls butter

Directions:

1: In a large bowl, mix lightly crabmeat, scallions and bread crumbs.

2: In a small bowl, mix mayonnaise, mustards, lemon juice, seasonings and egg and whip together until smooth.

3: Fold in crab mixture.

4: Shape into small cakes (about 2 1/2 inches in diameter). Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes.

5: Place butter in a skillet over medium heat add the cakes. Cook 2-3 minutes, per side, until golden brown.

Coconut Pork Egg Rolls

2 Tbls Vegetable oil

1 pound ground pork

1 Tbls fresh minced ginger

1 cloves garlic, minced

½ tsp pepper flakes

1.5 Tbls soy sauce

¼ cup carrots, grated

¼ cup unsweetened coconut flakes

12 wonton wrappers

1 egg, beaten

Directions:

1: In large skillet heat the oil on medium-high heat.

2: Add the pork, ginger, garlic, pepper flakes, and soy sauce.

3: Add in pork cook about 5-6 minutes.

4: Add carrots and coconut flakes. Remove from the heat and cool completely.

To assemble rolls:

• Put a tablespoon of the filling at the bottom corner of the wrapper. Lift the bottom and roll halfway. Fold the sides into the middle and continue to roll until you reach the tip.

• Use the egg wash to seal the ends.

• Deep fry egg rolls until golden brown, about 2-3 minutes.