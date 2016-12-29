AMBER Alert issued for teen girl forced into vehicle at Walgreens

BECKLEY, W.Va. — An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night after a teenage girl was abducted outside a Walgreens in Beckley, West Virginia, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Jaddah Rodgers, 16, is believed to have been assaulted by a suspect and forced into his vehicle at a Walgreens in Beckley. The vehicle then left the area.

The vehicle, a red 1995 Chevrolet Blazer with a West Virginia tag reading 5ZZ359, has been located. Rodgers is a 5’4″ black girl who weighs 115 lbs. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Rodgers may be accompanied by 20-year-old Lawrence Asbury.

If you have any information, please call 911 or the Beckley Police Department at 304-237-7807.