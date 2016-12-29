AMBER Alert issued for teen girl forced into vehicle at Walgreens

Posted 4:44 pm, December 29, 2016

BECKLEY, W.Va. — An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night after a teenage girl was abducted outside a Walgreens in Beckley, West Virginia, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Jaddah Rodgers, 16, is believed to have been assaulted by a suspect and forced into his vehicle at a Walgreens in Beckley. The vehicle then left the area.

The vehicle, a red 1995 Chevrolet Blazer with a West Virginia tag reading 5ZZ359, has been located. Rodgers is a 5’4″ black girl who weighs 115 lbs. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

She is believed to be with the man pictured on the right, named Lawrence Asbury, 20 years old.

If you have any information, please call 911 or the Beckley Police Department at 304-237-7807.