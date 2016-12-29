× 2016 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival

RICHMOND:

Drummers and Dancing, live music and activities and workshops for adults and children and speakers, all will be present at the 2016 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival happening Friday, December 30 from 5 pm to 11 pm at The Altria Theater, 6 North Laurel Street, Richmond.

The Elegba Folklore Society sponsors of the event, draws visitors from along the East Coast. In addition to the performances, workshops, and children’s activities, There will be the African Market, food and cultural affirmation of values, thanksgiving and growth. Advance general admission tickets are $6, at the door $7; students & seniors $5, door $6, free for children 12 and under. For more information visit www.efsinc.org or call 804-644-3900.