Truck loaded with 6,000 gallons of milk overturns on I-95 south

RICHMOND, Va. — There are delays along Interstate 95 southbound in Richmond City, on the ramp to the Boulevard, after a tanker truck carrying milk overturned.

The tractor trailer tanker was loaded with 6,000 gallons of milk.

The right lane of I-95 southbound at Boulevard and the ramp to Boulevard are closed at this time.

Virginia State Police said the crash occurred around 12 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the truck has been transported to a local hospital.

The top of milk tank was punctured, but it has been plugged for now, to keep the milk from spilling out. They are working to find a solution so that when the truck is moved, the milk is still contained.

Troopers are on scene and said cleanup will take a few hours. Since this milk is considered a hazardous material, the Department of Environmental Quality will have to be on scene to supervise cleanup.

This was a single-vehicle accident.

***Note, this article originally stated 60,000 gallons of milk, as initially quoted by VSP, who revised the number.