Man missing since Dec. 15 has birthmark on head

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a man missing for nearly two weeks in Henrico County.

Police said 40-year-old Romoan Jamaine Mitchell was last seen on Dec. 15 around 8 a.m. near Lakefield Mews Drive.

Mitchell is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and a birthmark on his head.

Anyone with information about Mitchell’s whereabouts is urged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

