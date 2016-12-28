Man missing since Dec. 15 has birthmark on head

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a man missing for nearly two weeks in Henrico County.
Police said 40-year-old Romoan Jamaine Mitchell was last seen on Dec. 15 around 8 a.m. near Lakefield Mews Drive.
Mitchell is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and a birthmark on his head.
Anyone with information about Mitchell's whereabouts is urged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
37.527535 -77.367249