Noon Year’s Eve at SMV

RICHMOND: Ring in the New Year with your kids at the Noon Year’s Eve celebration at the Science Museum of Virginia. This New Year’s Celebration kicks off with activities at 10 am Saturday, and when the clock strikes noon, 2,017 bouncy balls will drop from the center of the Museum’s Rotunda onto the crowd.

These will be keepsakes for all who attend. Ping pong balls and confetti cannons will also rain down on revelers as they welcome in the new year. Juice toasts and noise makers will also be a part of the celebration from 10 am – 1 pm. Noon Year’s Eve is included with exhibit admission. Tickets are $14 with $1 discounts for ages 4-12 and 60+. For more information visit www.smv.org.