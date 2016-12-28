N.J. woman, great-granddaughter found alive in Dinwiddie County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- BREAKING: A missing 71-year-old New Jersey woman and her 5-year-old great-granddaughter, last seen in Caroline County on Christmas Eve, have been found alive, multiple police sources tell CBS 6.

Those sources say Barbara and La’Myra Briley were found safe Wednesday afternoon in Dinwiddie County. No additional information has been released at this time.

FBI joins search for NJ woman, young girl missing since Christmas Eve

HAMILTON, N.J. – A multi-state search continues for a missing 71-year-old New Jersey woman and her 5-year-old great-granddaughter, last seen in Caroline County on Christmas Eve. They were traveling just over 500 miles to see family in Morven, North Carolina.

Each day new tips are made, and each one still fails to reveal a complete picture.

The FBI is now involved, as the search for Barbara Briley and the young girl La’Myra continues in multiple states.

Up north, police are investigating the use of Briley’s bank card, used recently at an ATM in Mays Landing, New Jersey, according to Detective Mike Robison of the Hamilton Township (N.J.) Police Department.

Police are working to obtain surveillance video from several bank locations in that area to see who it is.

Another hotline tip said that the Brileys had been in the Dinwiddie area for two days.

The family is shocked and worried -- as well as perplexed – since Barbara Briley has driven the route for over 30 years.

Niece Ginger Bittle told CBS 6 on Monday that Briley is a retired New Jersey Transit driver, comfortable behind the wheel, and has no medical issues.

They have no family in this area.

Briley was driving a Toyota RAV4 with New Jersey license plate C80-ELS. She stopped at an Exxon on Rogers Clark Boulevard in Ruther Glen and contacted family at 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

A clerk reported that she needed help using the map on her phone. Tuesday evening the Caroline County Sheriff's Office released video of Barbara entering and exiting the store.

But after seeking someone’s help, Barbara still didn’t get too far. According to her son and daughter, she was still stuck in traffic, around 8 p.m., in Caroline County.

She should have arrived by 11 p.m., the family said. When they tried to contact her at 10 p.m., they said the phone went straight to voicemail.

According to multiple police sources, a signal was picked up from Barbara Briley's cell phone around 1:30 Sunday morning at a tower near I-85 and Route One in Dinwiddie.

Sources said the cell phone was turned off and was not turned back on.

Investigators said they have been combing the area between the Dinwiddie airport and the City of Petersburg after the cellphone was detected in the area.

Multiple law enforcement sources tell CBS 6 the search for Barbara and La’Myra has extended to the Virginia-North Carolina line.

Those sources say tips after the evening news led investigators to Warren County, near the Virginia/North Carolina border off of Interstate 85.

Sgt. Steve Vick with the Virginia State Police told local media that state troopers used a helicopter and hunted for signs of guard rail damage or other evidence that a car may have run off the road as they surveyed along I-85.

Barbara is African-American, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds.

LaMyra, the 5-year-old, was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a gray camouflage sweat hoodie.

If you have info that can help, please call one of the following numbers: (609) 892-4436; (609) 241-4297; (919) 247-8769; (704) 851-9470.

