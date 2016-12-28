Man found shot to death in Petersburg alleyway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. – Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found shot in a Petersburg alleyway Wednesday evening.

Police say around 4:10 they received a call for a man down in an alley between Terrace Ave. and Clayton Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no information about a suspect at this time, as police are in the early stages of their investigation.

Two witnesses tell CBS 6 they heard four distinct gunshots Wednesday afternoon. One witnesses said when he got up to see what was going on he discovered the body of an unconscious male. He called police to the scene.

If you have any information or believe that you heard or saw anything in that area, please contact Petersburg Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212, text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637 or visit the website, pdcrimesolvers.org.