Groove to the Sounds of Missy Raines & The New Hip

RICHMOND, Va. – Missy Raines is a seven time International Bluegrass Music Awards Winner for ‘Bass Player of the Year.’ The talented musician joined us in the studio this Fall with fellow musicians Cody Martin, Jake Stargel and David Benedict to play a special selection of original songs for us. For more information you can visit www.missyraines.com