Debbie Reynolds has died one day after daughter Carrie Fisher’s death

Debbie Reynolds, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the 1950s and 1960s, has died, one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died, Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher said.

Todd Fisher told CNN, “My mother passed away a short time ago. She spoke to me this morning and said she missed Carrie.”

Reynolds, 84, was taken to a Los Angeles hospital Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Times.

BREAKING: Actress Debbie Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic 'Singin' in the Rain' and mother of Carrie Fisher, has died, son says. — The Associated Press (@AP) December 29, 2016

The Los Angeles County Fire Department told CNN it responded to a call where Carrie Fisher owns a home, but would not name the female patient it transported to Cedars-Sinai Hospital. The patient was in fair to serious condition, the fire department said.

Reynolds, who was born Mary Frances Reynolds, was a bubbly singer, dancer and actress who starred in “Singin’ in the Rain” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

She was married then famously divorced from singing sensation Eddie Fisher, who left Reynolds for Elizabeth Taylor.

Fisher’s daughter with actress Connie Stevens, Joely Fisher, tweeted Wednesday: “God speed mama.”

Carrie Fisher, whose grit and wit made “Star Wars'” Princess Leia an iconic and beloved figure to millions of moviegoers, was 60 when she died Tuesday, four days after a cardiac event on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

