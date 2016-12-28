Burglars lure Norfolk homeowner away with tale of missing cat

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk woman says her purse was stolen out of her own home Monday night while she was in the backyard helping someone who claimed to have lost their kitten, WTKR reports.

According to Norfolk Police, officers were called to the 2300 block of Alder Street around 5:30 p.m. They say earlier in the evening, a young woman rang the doorbell claiming her daughter’s kitten had climbed into the backyard.

The homeowner agreed to help the woman look for the cat, but while searching, another person allegedly went into the home and took the woman’s purse, which was right near the front door.

According to the homeowner, she was only in the backyard for a few minutes. Police say that was enough time for the burglary to occur.

The homeowner’s credit cards, identification and medication were all inside the purse. The woman said she only realized her purse was gone after she received a fraud alert from her bank saying that hundreds of dollars had been spent a nearby Wal-Mart.

No arrests have been made, but police are asking people to stay alert and on-guard whenever someone comes to your home.