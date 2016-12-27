Suspicious death investigation underway after infant dies in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — A suspicious death investigation is underway in Petersburg after the death of a 3-month-old infant.

Police say Tuesday they were called to a home in the 1900 block of Pender Avenue for an infant who was not breathing. When emergency responded arrived to the scene, the infant was dead.

Investigators are calling the death of the infant suspicious, but there were no obvious signs of foul play in the infant’s death. Police say a suspicious death is standard when someone of this age dies unexpectedly or if the cause is medically related.

Police have not released any additional details concerning the infant’s death at this time.

No charges have been filed at this time.

