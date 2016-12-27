Police investigating multiple shots fired at Petersburg apartment building

PETERSBURG, Va. – Police are investigating multiple shots fired at a Petersburg apartment building early Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the received a call at 12:37 a.m. for multiple gunshots being fired at an apt building in the 1900 block of Chuckatuck Avenue.

The victim told police someone knocked on his front door. When he opened it, multiple shots rang out towards his apartment striking his door frame and the building.

The victim was uninjured during the shooting.

When police arrived to the scene they found shell casing in the road and evidence of bullets hitting the man’s door and apartment building.

Witnesses say they saw a white car speeding away for the apartment building after the shooting.

If you have any information or believe that you heard or saw anything in that area, please contact Petersburg Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212, text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637 or visit the website, pdcrimesolvers.org.