Man suffers gunshot wound to leg in South Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot in the leg at a south Richmond apartment complex Tuesday evening.

Police said around 7:30 p.m. they received a call for shot fired in the 3500 block of Wamsley Boulevard. When officers arrived to the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released any additional information about the shooting or possible suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons in possession of illegally-held guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. All the Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.