Man shot at Chesterfield apartment complex

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting at a Chesterfield county apartment complex that left a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators say at 8 p.m. they were called to Colonial Ridge Apartments in the 2700 block of Martingale Rd. for a man that had been shot in the leg.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any additional information about the shooting or possible suspects at this time. Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.