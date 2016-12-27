Henrico firefighter suspended without pay over alleged online comments

HENRICO, Va. – A Henrico firefighter is suspended without pay as Human Resources investigate if inflammatory social media posts were made from the employee’s account.

The Henrico Division of Fire confirmed the matter is under investigation, and deferred to Paula Reid, Director of Human Resources for comment.

Reid could not yet say if the account belonged to the firefighter but acknowledged their investigation would reveal whether or not it belonged to the firefighter seen representing the department on his Facebook profile.

Reid provided the name of the firefighter suspended, but CBS 6 will not publish his name until the department’s investigation determines the account is his.

The profile, which was removed within 12 hours of a letter sent to Henrico Fire Chief Anthony E. McDowell, contained messages perceived by the sender as “racist, misogynistic, Islamophobic and transphobic.”

“His postings are outrageously offensive and reflect very poorly on your department and the county of Henrico,” wrote the tipster, who did not respond to an interview request by time of publishing.

The comments in question swere made from his account, on another person’s post. The post said that white people

The submitted screenshots contained profane comments that read in part [GRAPHIC WARNING]:

“She just trying to find her a black baby daddy and haves her son chillren so she can get an EBT card and a check.” “F*** yeah. Go Trump. I’m ready for the Muslim and his transgender spouse to leave the White house and hopefully get rid of the race baiting media. Also would like to stop having diversity shoved down our throats and hiring people based on skin color or gender even though they’re not qualified. Let’s get rid of the PC Bullshit and for those who feel like America is too white or too Christian, let them move where they will feel better about themselves. Preach on!!!”

A copy of Henrico County’s social media policy shared by the Human Resources department indicates that county employees have some freedom of expression on private social media accounts, as long as the comments do not impair professional relationships.

An excerpt of the policy is below:

“Employees are free to express themselves as private citizens on social media sites to the degree that their content does not impair professional relationships in the workplace, impede the performance of their job duties or negatively affect the public perception of Henrico County. Employees may not utilize social media in a manner which could lead the reader to believe such postings represent the official position of Henrico County.”

This is a developing story. If you have a newstip to share, click here to contact a reporter.