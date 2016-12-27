× Future Prospect perform original tune ‘Dahlia’

RICHMOND, Va. – Talented musical ensemble, “Future Prospect” captivated Virginia This Morning viewers when they made their debut appearance on our show in September. The talented group have since returned to our LIVE show to play a selection of Christmas songs for us. Take a listen to their original song ‘Dahlia’ from their latest album, “The Climb” that is *climbing up the Jazz Charts on Itunes. For more information you can visit futureprospect.bandcamp.com and www.facebook.com/prospectsofthefuture