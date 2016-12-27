× Suspects injured after robbing elderly woman in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – An elderly woman was a victim of a strong-armed robbery Tuesday afternoon, according to police sources. The 70-year-old woman was forced to the ground and her purse was stolen by the suspects. The crime happened on Pleasant Dale Avenue.

The suspects then jumped in a vehicle and sped off.

Colonial Heights Police caught up with the suspect and began pursuit. The pursuit entered the City of Petersburg, where the vehicle crashed on Washington Street at the I-95 south entrance.

There were four people in the vehicle, and according to police sources, most are being treated by EMS for injuries.

This is a breaking news alert. Developing.