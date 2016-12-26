Virginia lawmaker proposes ban on using cell phones while driving

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia lawmaker has filed a bill to make it illegal for Virginians to use cell phones while driving, with some exceptions.

State Senator Scott Surovell, (D-Fairfax), proposed the bill that would require a hands-free device, such as Bluetooth, to make calls behind the wheel, according to the Free Lance-Star.

Drivers would be allowed to use their phones to serve as a GPS devices, but only if it’s physically mounted to the car.

Surovell said he came up with the legislation after seeing “too many drivers staring at their phones while on I-95.”

Under the legislation, a traffic infraction would be a $125 fine for the first offense, and a $250 fine for subsequent offenses.

The driver could be subject to reckless driving charges if they commit an additional traffic offense or get into an accident while violating the cellphone law.

Currently, 14 states and Washington, D.C. prohibits the use of handheld cellphones while driving.

The legislation will be considered when 2017 regular session of the General Assembly begins on Wednesday, January 11, 2017.