Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Louisa

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- A non-fatal shooting involving a Louisa County Sheriff’s Deputy is currently under investigation by Virginia State Police.

At approximately 3:03 a.m., Monday, Dec. 26, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 9000 block of Louisa Road.

When the deputy arrived on scene of the traffic crash, the driver, a 44-year-old male, ran into the woods, according to Sgt. Steve Vick with Virginia State Police.

A few minutes later and approximately a quarter mile away, the sheriff’s deputy located the subject along the road.

During a brief discussion the suspect charged the deputy and a struggle ensued, resulting in the suspect being shot once, Vick said.

