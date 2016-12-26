× CVWMA trash and recycling collection not affected by holiday

RICHMOND, Va. — Residents, be warned, there is no delay to Central Virginia Waste Management Authority trash and recycling collection following Christmas.

Though Dec. 26 is recognized as a holiday by numerous institutions, there will be no delay in residential trash and recycling collections the week of Dec. 26-30.

So don’t forget to haul out your holiday trash on the right day.

New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, and also will not impact recycling or trash collection.

Click here to see the CVWMA 2017 schedule.