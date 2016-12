RICHMOND, Va. – Loveland Distributing and CBS 6 have teamed up again to present the annual Not4Me public service campaign focused on discouraging underage drinking. Amanda Marable from Loveland Distributing along with Spokesperson for the event CBS 6 Traffic Reporter Kristen Leuhrs stopped by the studio to reveal this years finalists for the Not4Me campaign. Voting for the Not4Me PSA Contest is underway and continues through January 29th. To cast your vote visit http://www.wtvr.com/Not4Me