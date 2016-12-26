2 men wanted in Chesterfield gas station robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Chesterfield gas station Monday night.

The robbery happened at approximately 9:18 p.m. at the Raceway gas station located in the 5600 Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police say two masked suspects with handguns approached the store owner and demanded cash.

After the owner complied, police say the suspects were last seen fleeing the gas station on foot.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspects are described as black males, approximately 6’ tall, with a medium build and wearing black ski masks. One suspect was seen wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans. The second suspect was seen wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans.

The Raceway gas station is the same location where former owner, Paresh Patel, was abducted and killed in September of 2012.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.