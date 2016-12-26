2 children ejected from vehicle in Chesterfield County crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two children have been hospitalized after being ejected from a vehicle during a two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County Monday afternoon.

Police say two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Old Hundred Road, near Swift Creek Middle School, when they collided near the Hunts Bridge Lane intersection.

Investigators say the crash happened when the northbound car tried to make a turn left on Hunts Bridge Lane.

Two children who were inside the southbound car were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The children and the driver of the southbound vehicle were transported to a local hospital with what appears to be non-life threating injuries, according to police.

Old Hundred Road near Hunts Bridge Lane is closed in both directions, while police investigate the scene of the crash.

Police said charges are pending in the crash

