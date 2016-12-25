City approves home delivery for weed

PORTLAND, Oregon — Commissioners in the city of Portland, Oregon eased regulations to allow “delivery-only” cannabis retailers in the city. The vote could lead to licensed businesses delivering weed and products straight to the door of Portland smokers.

“Since the state’s regulations keep changing and the industry keeps growing and flourishing, we’ll be coming back with multiple other changes, I’m sure, and I look forward to that as well,” Portland City Council Commissioner Amanda Fritz said.

Portland will adopt stringent statewide rules set by the Oregon liquor control commission.

Marijuana seller Casey Arbogast is not yet sure whether he will expand his business to offer home delivery.

“It’s a cool direction to go, but I think that it requires a lot of legislation. It’s not like delivering pizza,” he said. “I’m thinking that this online ordering process is going to start to take over a little bit of the marijuana.”