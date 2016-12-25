Passing of inspirational graduate was most read story of 2016

RICHMOND, Va. — Many important things happened in 2016. Donald Trump was elected President of the United States, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series, and a big January snowstorm socked Central Virginia. But none of those headlines were among the top stories read on WTVR.com.

The most read story on WTVR.com in 2016 was about the passing of D’Marco Jackson. Jackson was the Hermitage High School graduate whose inspirational 2015 graduation speech went viral.

Scroll down to read more about Jackson and the year’s other top stories — on WTVR.com.

01. D’Marco Jackson, who gave inspirational graduation speech, dies surrounded by loved ones

POSTED 7:03 AM, APRIL 19, 2016

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — D’Marco Jackson, the Hermitage High School graduate whose inspirational 2015 graduation speech went viral online, died early Tuesday morning, according to a post shared by his mother on Facebook.

“It is with great sadness to announce that at 2:10 this morning D’Marco took his last breath,” Lucet Galarza-Martinez wrote. “He was surrounded by his loved ones who laughed, cried and reminisced about D’Marco’s personality as we played his favorite songs.”

02. ‘Hangry’ woman arrested for biting Wendy’s worker over wrong order

POSTED 10:42 PM, FEBRUARY 16, 2016

RICHMOND, Va. — Have you heard the expression “hangry?” It’s a combination of hungry and angry. A fast food worker said that word perfectly described the customer who attacked and bit her over a wrong order. Wendy’s manager Latanya Nelson said the confrontation happened at the Wendy’s restaurant on Brook Road, near Azalea Avenue, Monday night.

03. Richmond Greyhound shooting: Trooper, suspect dead; 2 people wounded

POSTED 3:04 PM, MARCH 31, 2016

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia State trooper who was shot when a suspect opened fire at a Greyhound bus station in Richmond Thursday afternoon has died, according to Virginia State Police.

Virginia State Police Superintendent W. Steven Flaherty confirms Trooper Chad Dermyer was killed as a result of multiple gunshot wounds from the suspect in Thursdays Greyhound Bus Station shooting. Dermyer is survived by his wife and two kids.

04. Va. copperhead problem ‘supersedes’ last year, expert says

POSTED 7:54 PM, MAY 24, 2016

CHESTERFIELD, Va. –There has been an uptick in reports of snake sightings and bites in Central Virginia, as people head outside to enjoy the warmer weather.

Neighbors in Chesterfield County are warning each other about their encounters with copperheads. The snakes are one of three venomous species in Virginia.

05. Woman trusts young Richmond stranger with her ‘Love Bug’

POSTED 1:19 AM, SEPTEMBER 1, 2016

RICHMOND, Va. — Kim Steger loves her 1973 Volkswagon Super Beetle.

“It was my first car,” she recalled Thursday evening.

Back then she was 16, going to high school in Chesterfield County.

Now her own daughter is that age, looking for her first car.

06. 3-year-old Haven Moses found safe after Amber Alert, alleged abductor still sought

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. — Three-year-old Haven Melina Moses has been located and is safe, according to the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office. Virginia State Police has confirmed the Amber Alert for Haven has been terminated.

Rounding out the Top 10: