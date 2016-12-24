Killer remains free one year after Christmas Eve murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The family of a man murdered on Christmas Eve 2015 is asking for help getting his killer off the streets.

Tray'Quain Holmes was found unconscious suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2000 block of North 29th Street on December 24, 2015. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"My godson left two kids behind that’ll never know their father," Svondai Brown said.

On the one-year anniversary of Tray'Quain's murder, Brown organized a candlelight vigil on Littlepage Street outside the apartment Holmes once called home.

"Speak up," Holmes' aunt Kasheima Holmes cried. "Let your voices be heard because it could be your family next."

In July, police arrested a man for the murder, but prosecutors dropped charges citing a lack of evidence and witnesses willing to come forward.

Holmes graduated from Armstrong High School in June 2015, according to family members, and had aspirations of joining the Air Force.

He left behind two children.

Anyone with additional information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Victoria Griffith-Matko at 804-646-3912 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.