3 escape collapsed Chester home after morning fire

CHESTER, Va. -- Three people escaped after fire burned their Chester home early Saturday morning. The back of the home, along the 15200 block of Spruce Avenue, collapsed as a result of the fire.

Paramedics took one fire victim to the hospital for smoke inhalation and another for a back injury. The injuries were considered non-life threatening.

"Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire from the rear of the house," Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesman Lt. Jason Elmore said. "The house suffered significant damage throughout. It took crews approximately an hour to get the fire under control."

The fire marshal determined the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.

