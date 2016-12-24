TRACK RAINY WEATHER: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Just what is normal Christmas Day weather?

Posted 10:05 am, December 24, 2016, by

RICHMOND, Va. — While many would like a white Christmas, the odds of that are historically quite low for our area with just around a 5% chance each year.   However, we have had some snowy Christmases, including 2.8″of snow on December 25, 2010.  That year we picked up another 3.8″ of snow on December 26.

white_christmas_prob_historical-630x382

On the flip side, Christmas Day can also be quite warm.  Last year, we set a new record high of 75°.  The typical high temperature is in the upper 40s.

blog-1

This year, temperatures will be a little above normal with a morning low in the mid 30s, and an afternoon high in the lower 50s.

Due to the variance of dates for Hanukkah, the historical weather is a little more difficult to assemble.  This year, a good portion of Hanukkah will feature temperatures above normal.  Highs will be the warmest on Tuesday, when they will reach the 60s.

 