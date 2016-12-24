Just what is normal Christmas Day weather?

RICHMOND, Va. — While many would like a white Christmas, the odds of that are historically quite low for our area with just around a 5% chance each year. However, we have had some snowy Christmases, including 2.8″of snow on December 25, 2010. That year we picked up another 3.8″ of snow on December 26.

On the flip side, Christmas Day can also be quite warm. Last year, we set a new record high of 75°. The typical high temperature is in the upper 40s.

This year, temperatures will be a little above normal with a morning low in the mid 30s, and an afternoon high in the lower 50s.

Due to the variance of dates for Hanukkah, the historical weather is a little more difficult to assemble. This year, a good portion of Hanukkah will feature temperatures above normal. Highs will be the warmest on Tuesday, when they will reach the 60s.