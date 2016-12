Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating after a man is found wounded in the city's Southside.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Clearfield Street and Limestone Drive around 12:30 am Saturday Morning.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Paramedics took the victim to VCU Medical Center, no word on his condition.

RPD has not announced any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.