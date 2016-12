Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. –- An inmate who escaped from Southside Regional Jail in Emporia was found and taken back into custody Saturday morning.

Billy Dillon, 50, was located about two miles away from the jail sometime after midnight, according to the Greensville County Sheriff's Office.

Dillon had forced his way through a walk-in gate while taking out the trash at the jail Friday evening.

Court records showed Dillon was serving three years on a grand larceny conviction.