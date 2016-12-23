Man sues McDonald’s over value meal prices

CHICAGO — An Illinois man has filed a new lawsuit against several McDonald’s restaurants around Chicago.

In the lawsuit, he claimed there was no “value” in those fast food restaurant’s two cheeseburger extra value meal.

He said the price of the “extra value meal” was actually higher than if you bought each item individually.

He determined customers could save 41-cents by purchasing two cheeseburgers, medium fries, and a drink a-la-carte.

He added the lawsuit was not about the money, but about the principle.

McDonald’s and the franchise owner did not comment on the lawsuit.