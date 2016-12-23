Man captured on surveillance video breaking into Chesterfield home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield Police are searching for the man who was captured on surveillance video breaking into a chesterfield home last week.

Crime insider sources tell Jon Burkett the break-in is one of several in the Creekwood area of north Chesterfield County.

On Friday December 16, a suspect was captured on surveillance camera breaking into a home on Twain Lane.

The homeowner, who asked CBS 6 to hide her identity, said the suspect tried to destroy the evidence.

“My jewelry, my mom’s jewelry… They took our security camera. I guess they thought that they wouldn’t get caught,” said the homeowner.

Crime insider sources say car doors left unlocked and lower level windows seem to be the target in the recent break-ins in the area.

“I went down stairs and I noticed that my curtains on the backdoor had been pulled all the way back, like someone ran through the back,” said the victim.

Crime insider sources say detectives are trying to determine if the break-in on Twain Lane with the suspect captured on camera is linked to others in the neighborhood.

Thursday, police say a robber also broken into a home through a bathroom window on Roundhill Dr., only about a mile away from the Twain Lane home.

Anyone with information about their home break-ins is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.