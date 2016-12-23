Family loses Powhatan home to pre-Christmas fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- One person suffered minor injuries in a Friday morning house fire in Powhatan County.

The fire was reported at about 7:15 a.m. along the 3800 block of Maidens Road.

Photos taken by witnesses showed flames fully engulfed the home.

First responders reported downed power lines near the house.

An initial investigation determined an overload power cord caused the fire.

A GoFundMe account was established to help the family. The Red Cross is accepting donations.

We are supporting 2 adults displaced by a home fire in the 3800 block of Maidens Road in Powhatan. pic.twitter.com/kK8inRnX3v — Red Cross Virginia (@VARedCross) December 23, 2016

