Family displaced after Henrico apartment fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A Henrico County family has been displaced after an apartment fire Thursday night.

Fire officials said they received a call for smoke from an apartment in the 700 block of Windomere Avenue. They say crews responded on the scene in four minutes.

Then crews arrived on scene, smoke was visible, and upon investigation, it was determined there was fire in the first floor walls extending to the second floor.

Firefighters were able to open the walls and extinguish the flames. The incident was under control in less than 25 minutes.

Fire officials said the damage to the apartment will displace the occupants for an undetermined amount of time.

The family is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office.

Henrico Fire is remind everyone to stay safe this holiday season with these tips:

Unplug Christmas lights at night and when you’re not home.

Keep Christmas trees watered.

Never leave cooking unattended. Several kitchen fires have occurred in Henrico County recently, and we want to ensure that all citizens are cooking safely.