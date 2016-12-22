Verizon landline outage affecting Virginia, Maryland, DC

RICHMOND, Va. — Many Verizon landline customers across Central Virginia are reporting outages Thursday evening.

Specifically, CBS 6 have received reports of phone outages in Richmond, Chesterfield, and Dinwiddie Counties.

According Verizon’s outage map, a large part of Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. are out of landline service at this time.

CBS 6 have reached out to Verizon and are waiting for a response.

Are you having problems with your service? If so, email CBS 6.