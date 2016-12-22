Mini Bailey’s Cheesecakes

RICHMOND, Va. – Leanne Fletcher, from Big Herm’s Kitchen, closed out our LIVE show on a sweet note this morning with her recipe for Mini Bailey’s Cheesecake. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchenrva.com

Mini Bailey’s Cheesecake

CRUST

6 large chocolate chip cookies crushed 2 tbsp butter, melted

CHEESECAKE

12 ounces cream cheese, room temperature 1/2 cup sugar 6 tbsp unsweetened cocoa 1/2 cup sour cream 1 tsp vanilla extract 1/4 cup Bailey’s Liqueur 2 eggs

TOPPING

3/4 cup heavy whipping cream 6 tbsp powdered sugar 3 tbsp Bailey’s Liqueur Chocolate sauce

Chocolate chunk (12 pieces)

• Preheat oven to 325°F

• Mix cookie crumbs and butter. Press the mixture in 12 cupcake liners.

• Bake crusts for 5 minutes then remove.

• Reduce oven to 300°F

• In a large bowl, mix the cream cheese, sugar and cocoa until combined. Scrape down the sides of the bowl.

• Add the sour cream, vanilla extract and Bailey’s. Beat on low speed.

• Add eggs one at a time.

• Divide the batter between the cupcake liners.

• Bake for 15 minutes

• Allow cheesecakes to cool for 15mins.

• Put in fridge to finish cooling for 30mins.

1. Whip heavy whipping cream on high until it begins to thicken.

2. Add powdered sugar and Bailey’s. Continue to whip on high until stiff peaks form. 3. Pipe on top of the cheesecakes, then drizzle with chocolate sauce and top with chocolate chunk. Refrigerate