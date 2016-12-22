Witnesses rescue couple after I-95 crash sends SUV into river

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Two witnesses helped rescue a North Carolina couple after a crash on I-95 sent their SUV into the Little River.

"A 2011 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on I-95 recklessly when it rear ended a 2009 Black Ford causing it to spin and strike a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe," Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Steve Vick said. "The Hyundai overturned and struck the barrier wall causing it to roll over the bridge and down approximately 50 feet landing in the water."

That's when witnesses Nathan Hypes, of Prince George County, and David Connelly, of Providence Forge, jumped into action.

"[They] exited their vehicle and immediately went down the embankment and into the water to rescue the 62-year-old male and 60-year-old female from Wendell, North Carolina," Vick said.

The crash victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Hanover Fire and EMS assisted in getting the couple to safety.

"Crews got there quickly, we had a really good response time," Hanover County Fire Battalion Chief Jason Williams said about the morning rescue.

"Today we got really lucky," Williams said. "This is not a very common occurrence."

The accident, which was reported at about 7:45 a.m., closed northbound lanes on I-95 near Doswell until about 10:30 a.m.

"Our crews are staying busy as travel picks up on our highways," Williams continued." We would like to remind you to please slow down and minimize distractions as you travel this holiday season."

The driver of the 2011 Toyota, James A. Riddick, Jr., 25 of Suffolk, was charged with Reckless Driving, according to Sgt. Vick.

