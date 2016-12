Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A morning earthquake rumbled parts of Hanover and Caroline counties Thursday morning.

The United States Geological Survey reported the magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck at about 6:22 a.m. Thursday.

It was centered about 11 miles northwest of Ashland.

Earthquakes with magnitudes less than 2.5 are often not felt, but will be picked up by seismograph.

