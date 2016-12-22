Man stabbed to death in Henrico home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The death of a man in a Henrico home is being investigated as a homicide, according to Henrico Police.

Fred Lewis III was stabbed to death at a home along the 2300 block of Carlisle Avenue in eastern Henrico at about 11 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Police called Lewis' death a domestic-related homicide.

One person was taken into custody in connection with Lewis' death.

This is a developing story. Anyone with additional information can submit a news tip here.