RICHMOND, Va. – Local Non-Profit Bridging RVA is hosting it’s second annual Community Christmas Dinner this holiday, and Board Chairman John Sawyer along with Ginger O’Neil joined us in the studio to share the details on the special event. Bridging RVA’s ‘Community Christmas Dinner’ kicks off on Sunday, December 25th at 11 am at Temple Beth Ahabah on West Franklin St. in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bridgingrva.org