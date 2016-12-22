Big Herm’s hearty 2nd St. Gumbo

RICHMOND, Va. – Local Caterer Big Herm Baskerville, from Big Herm’s Kitchen, walked us through the steps of creating his signature ‘2nd Street Gumbo’ this morning. A hearty dish perfect for cold nights that features smoked sausage, crab meat and chicken. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchenrva.com

Big Herm’s 2nd ST Gumbo

Ingredients

½ cup flour

¼ cup butter

1 yellow pepper diced

1 onion diced

3 celery stalks chopped

2 tsp minced garlic

4 oz. Smoked sausage (already cooked)

4 oz. Andouille sausage (already cooked)

2 lbs skinless chicken thigh (already cooked)

1/2 pound lump crab meat

1 Tbls Creole seasoning

½ Tbls paprika

1 Tbls chicken stock paste

2 bay leaves

1 can tomatoes (14oz chopped)

6 cups chicken stock

1 pound shrimp (peeled and deveined)

¼ cup chopped parsley

2 green onions chopped

1 Tbls gumbo file powder

10 cups cooked rice

Instructions

• In a large Dutch oven combine melted butter, oil and flour until smooth.

• Cook on medium heat, stirring continuously, for about 20-30 minutes or until it turns a dark brown.

Remove from stove and let it cool.

• Add onion, garlic, pepper and celery and cook for 8 mins.

• Add cooked chicken, sausage, crab, creole seasoning, chicken paste, paprika, bay leaves and let it cook for 5 minutes.

• Add in can tomatoes and chicken stock, bring to a boil and let it simmer for about 45 minutes

• Add the shrimp, simmer for 5 more minutes.

• Stir in file powder, green onions, and chopped parsley.

• Add salt and peeper to taste.