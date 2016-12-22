Big Herm’s hearty 2nd St. Gumbo

RICHMOND, Va. – Local Caterer Big Herm Baskerville, from Big Herm’s Kitchen, walked us through the steps of creating his signature ‘2nd Street Gumbo’ this morning. A hearty dish perfect for cold nights that features smoked sausage, crab meat and chicken. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchenrva.com
Big Herm’s 2nd ST Gumbo
Ingredients
½ cup flour
¼ cup butter
1 yellow pepper diced
1 onion diced
3 celery stalks chopped
2 tsp minced garlic
4 oz. Smoked sausage (already cooked)
4 oz. Andouille sausage (already cooked)
2 lbs skinless chicken thigh (already cooked)
1/2 pound lump crab meat
1 Tbls Creole seasoning
½ Tbls paprika
1 Tbls chicken stock paste
2 bay leaves
1 can tomatoes (14oz chopped)
6 cups chicken stock
1 pound shrimp (peeled and deveined)
¼ cup chopped parsley
2 green onions chopped
1 Tbls gumbo file powder
10 cups cooked rice
Instructions
• In a large Dutch oven combine melted butter, oil and flour until smooth.
• Cook on medium heat, stirring continuously, for about 20-30 minutes or until it turns a dark brown.
Remove from stove and let it cool.
• Add onion, garlic, pepper and celery and cook for 8 mins.
• Add cooked chicken, sausage, crab, creole seasoning, chicken paste, paprika, bay leaves and let it cook for 5 minutes.
• Add in can tomatoes and chicken stock, bring to a boil and let it simmer for about 45 minutes
• Add the shrimp, simmer for 5 more minutes.
• Stir in file powder, green onions, and chopped parsley.
• Add salt and peeper to taste.