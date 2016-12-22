Ammonia leak contained at a Hopewell industrial plant

HOPEWELL, Va. — An ammonia leak at a Hopewell industrial plant has been contained Thursday evening.

Hopewell Fire officials say the leak was inside the Inside and Air Gas industrial building, located off of Hopewell and Industrial Street, near John Randolph Medical Center.

Officials say the leak started when workers broke a relief valve.

The leak prompted a response from the Crater Regional Hazmat team, consisting of Hopewell, Fort Lee, Petersburg, Prince George and Colonial Heights.

Officials say the response was for precautionary reasons, and to have all resources available, if needed.

The ammonia leak is now contained and under control, according to Hopewell Fire officials. They say the leak never got outside the Inside and Air Gas industrial building.

Officials are now airing out the building from toxic chemicals.