Brush up on your car seat safety

RICHMOND, Va. – The holidays are one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, and Haley Glynn from AAA along with Katrina Smith from Family Lifeline joined us during our LIVE show to share a very important lesson child safety seats. Haley and Katrina demonstrated how to properly fit three types of car seat into a car the convertible seat, forward facing car seat, and booster seat. They also shared insights into the pros and cons for each seat. For more information you can visit http://www.AAA.com/foundation and http://www.familylifeline.org