2 men arrested in connection with Richmond homicide

RICHMOND, Va. – Two Richmond men have been arrested in charged in connection with a fatal double shooting Sunday in the Bellemeade neighborhood.

Wali F. Jones, 25, was taken into custody Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force in Richmond.

Daquan K. Tucker, 21, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in North Carolina.

Jones has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Tucker has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The shootings happened at approximately 8:17 p.m. on December 18.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Bowen Street and the 2300 block of Oakland Place for separate reports of a person shot at those locations.

When officer arrived on Bowen Street they found an unconscious adult male, later identified as Lakim L. Booker, 21, inside a vehicle.

Booker suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person, suffering a gunshot wound, was found few blocks away on Oakland Place. That victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say they believe the two shooting are connected and are investigating them as related incidents.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Edward Aeschlimann at (804) 646-3351 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.