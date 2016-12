× Child falls from roof of Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are working to figure out why a Virginia Beach girl was on the roof of her Windy Pines Bend home Wednesday morning.

The Princess Anne Middle School 7th grade student fell from the roof and was flown to the hospital with injuries that were considered life threatening.

Distraught neighbors told WTKR they were praying for the 12-year-old child and her family.