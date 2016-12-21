× The Annual Richmond Nativity Pageant

RICHMOND: Richmond’s oldest Christmas public outdoor Holiday tradition, The Richmond Nativity Pageant is Thursday, December 22nd at The Carillon in Bryd Park with a Rain date of December 23rd. The bells of the Carillon starts at 6:30 and the pageant at 7 and runs about 30 minutes. It’s a standing event but you can bring a chair if you need to and dress for the weather.

The “Nativity” is a live presentation out doors with a cast and choir of over 200 participants, it includes family members, some of whom have been in the annual pageant thirty, forty, and some fifty years. It’s also an interdenominational Christmas event drawing people from the Richmond Metro area as well as across Virginia. For more information email Paige Quilter, Pageant Director mrspdq@aol.com or visit www.richmondnativity.com.